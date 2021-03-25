NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George Believes Jrue Holiday is Toughest Defender He's Faced

Paul George Believes Jrue Holiday is Toughest Defender He's Faced

Paul George doesn't believe Draymond Green is the toughest defender he's faced, but that it's Jrue Holiday.
Author:
Publish date:

Paul George doesn't believe Draymond Green is the toughest defender he's faced, but that it's Jrue Holiday.

Draymond Green set the NBA world on fire this week when he claimed himself as the greatest defensive player in basketball history. Paul George believes Jrue Holiday, not Draymond Green, is the toughest defender he's ever faced.

It's very interesting to see who players believe are the greatest defenders. NBA analysts seem to believe being the best defender is about an entire team defense, but players look at it as who is the best 1 on 1 cover. Both Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant stated Tony Allen was the best defender they've ever played against, and he's arguably the best 1 on 1 defender of their era. There hasn't been much survey on who modern NBA players believe is the best defender in the league.

Paul George is a rare instance of someone who has been both a premier defender and scorer in the modern era, and his input is definitely intriguing. He has 5 inches on Jrue Holiday, so it really puts into perspective just how good Jrue is. Holiday is 1x All-Defensive First Team and 1x All-Defensive Second Team. He's never won Defensive Player of the Year, so it could be argued that he's more of an underrated defender.

The Clippers are currently on a three-game winning streak and face the San Antonio Spurs on March 25.

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka Won't Travel to San Antonio with LA Clippers

Report: LA Clippers Potential Suitors for Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon

USATSI_14774825
News

Marcus Morris Sr. Says Lou Williams is 'the Greatest Sixth Man Ever'

USATSI_13666047_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Believes Jrue Holiday is Toughest Defender He's Faced

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) reacts to his three-point basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Adding Andre Drummond

USATSI_15400765
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Mar 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) passes the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka Won't Travel With LA Clippers to San Antonio

USATSI_14665427_168384702_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Exploring Multi-Team Trades for Lonzo Ball

USATSI_15457221_168384702_lowres
News

Sources: Thunder Hoping to Have Final Offers for George Hill by Wednesday

Jan 9, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric (left) in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Potential Suitors for Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon