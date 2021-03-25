Paul George Believes Jrue Holiday is Toughest Defender He's Faced

Draymond Green set the NBA world on fire this week when he claimed himself as the greatest defensive player in basketball history. Paul George believes Jrue Holiday, not Draymond Green, is the toughest defender he's ever faced.

"I think the toughest matchup for me has been Jrue," George said to AllClippers. "Jrue always been the toughest matchup for me. There's a lot of great defenders out there, but the one guy who gave me the hardest time is probably Jrue."

It's very interesting to see who players believe are the greatest defenders. NBA analysts seem to believe being the best defender is about an entire team defense, but players look at it as who is the best 1 on 1 cover. Both Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant stated Tony Allen was the best defender they've ever played against, and he's arguably the best 1 on 1 defender of their era. There hasn't been much survey on who modern NBA players believe is the best defender in the league.

Paul George is a rare instance of someone who has been both a premier defender and scorer in the modern era, and his input is definitely intriguing. He has 5 inches on Jrue Holiday, so it really puts into perspective just how good Jrue is. Holiday is 1x All-Defensive First Team and 1x All-Defensive Second Team. He's never won Defensive Player of the Year, so it could be argued that he's more of an underrated defender.

The Clippers are currently on a three-game winning streak and face the San Antonio Spurs on March 25.

