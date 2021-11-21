Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Mark Cuban Reacts to Staples Center Changing Its Name to Crypto.com Arena
    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is a fan of Staples Center's new name
    It was announced last week that Staples Center would be changing its name to Crypto.com Arena. The news came out of nowhere, and reportedly will go into effect on December 25th of this year. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the name change is believed to be the largest U.S venue naming rights deal to date.

    Thoughts on the change have varied from person to person, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban seemed to like the new name. When asked about it ahead if the Clippers vs. Mavericks game on Sunday, Cuban said, "I thought it was a brilliant deal."

    Cuban elaborated on his initial thoughts, stating that these crypto companies are killing it right now. His only concern was focused on the fact that these companies are often based outside of the United States, due to certain regulations that exist within the U.S. Cuban would like to seek ways to get these companies back into the United States.

    LA Clippers star Paul George shared some in-depth thoughts about the name change on the night it was announced, stating that "It'll be weird. I grew up with Staples Center being the place to play and the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It's the same location, but it's kind of stripping history here by calling it something else... Good thing we won't be here too long, we'll be at our own place." George was referencing the Inglewood Intuit Dome that is set to debut as the LA Clippers' new home in 2024.

