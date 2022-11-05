Skip to main content
NBA Legend Compares Kawhi Leonard to Anthony Davis Instead of LeBron James

NBA Legend Compares Kawhi Leonard to Anthony Davis Instead of LeBron James

Paul Pierce believes more should be said about Kawhi Leonard's availability.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA, and not too long ago he was easily a top-5 player in the league. Unfortunately, he just hasn't been very available the past few years due to an ACL tear. NBA legend Paul Pierce thinks more should be said about that.

Pierce spoke to Kevin Garnett on an episode of 'KG Certified' where he discussed how Kawhi Leonard should be compared more to Anthony Davis because the two are never available.

"We don't hold Kawhi accountable enough," Pierce said. "We mention him in the same as breath of LeBron and KD when he's at his best. But then how we talk about Anthony Davis not being available, we don't put Kawhi in that group. Think about his last four or five years, he's missed about two seasons, always out, ain't really put a lot of games together, but we never talk about that. I don't know if it's the way he's injured or it's the way Anthony Davis is injured."

On one end, Paul Pierce is correct in stating that Kawhi Leonard has been even less available than Anthony Davis. On the other end, it gets talked about plenty. Their injuries are significantly different though. Kawhi Leonard tore his ACL, an incredibly significant injury that used to end careers; Anthony Davis has different nagging injuries that occur all the time during a season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We don't say nothing about him always being in street clothes," Pierce said. "You know what I'm saying? How much of Kawhi have we seen? We love watching Kawhi, at his peak, he's one of the best in the league."

As much as people want to see Kawhi Leonard play basketball, he's not coming off of a minor injury. It's an ACL tear, not a sprain or a bruise.

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

IMG_8799
News

Exclusive: Elie Maroun Goes In-Depth on The Crew League

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17393231
News

Clippers vs. Spurs Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268439_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Story of Biggest Rookie Mistake

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19268440
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has Reportedly Avoided Serious Injury

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19338552
News

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_14142539
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Houston Rockets

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123474_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' With Injury Return Progress

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_13782337_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard

By Farbod Esnaashari