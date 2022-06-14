New Photo of Kawhi Leonard Training Revealed

Kawhi Leonard may not have social media and may have been injured throughout the entire 2021-22 NBA season, but that doesn't mean he's not putting in work.

Leonard was very recently spotted with trainer Clint Parks getting in some reps at an empty basketball gym.

Kawhi Leonard updates are very few and hard to come by, especially because he doesn't use social media at all. When the off-season arrives, it's almost as if Leonard doesn't exist anymore - so any update from him is something worth noting.

Before the 2021-22 season began, many in the Clippers believed Kawhi Leonard was ahead of schedule with a legitimate chance of him returning in March. As the season progressed and Paul George dealt with a long-term injury, that optimism of Leonard returning during the season diminished. That came with both some good and some bad for the Clippers. The bad was that they had a legitimate chance to win an NBA Championship this season if they had both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The good is that they now will have a fully healed Kawhi Leonard for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Assuming the team is fully healthy, the LA Clippers will likely enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the top three championship favorites to win it all. Hopefully, Kawhi Leonard will be there at the start of the season.

