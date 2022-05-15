PHOTO: New Photos of Kawhi Leonard Rehabbing Injury

If there's one NBA player you'll never hear from in the off-season, it's Kawhi Leonard. Whether or not Leonard is healthy, he's just not one to make any type of updates during the off-season. Fortunately, the LA Clippers uploaded some workout photos of Kawhi Leonard rehabbing his injury.

From the looks of the photos, it seems like Leonard may have gotten a bit more muscle since the last time fans have seen him. You can see the quad muscles in his legs have grown, most likely because of all the rehabbing he's been doing.

There's still no word on when Leonard is going to return from his ACL tear injury. He was initially diagnosed as ahead of schedule with an optimistic return to play last season, only for him to ultimately not return by the end of the season. While it could be a case of Kawhi Leonard not being ready, it could have also simply been a case where the Clippers weren't in a good enough position standings-wise to rush a return from Leonard.

If there's one thing fans across the NBA world know, it's that the LA Clippers will be one of the championship favorites when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return to playing together. The two still haven't gotten a chance to play with Norman Powell either. It'll be interesting to see how the Clippers reveal the moment when Kawhi Leonard actually returns to play.

