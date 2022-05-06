Report: LA Clippers Re-Sign Robert Covington

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski announced on Thursday afternoon that the LA Clippers had agreed to a contract extension with free-agent forward Robert Covington. After coming to the Clippers at the trade deadline alongside Norman Powell, Covington finishing the season in LA. Playing well enough to earn league-wide interest, Covington ultimately decided to stay put, re-signing with the Clippers for two more seasons.

Retaining Covington was a top off-season priority for the Clippers, who continue establishing their wing depth up and down the roster. In his 23 games with the Clippers, Covington averaged 10.4 PPG while knocking down 45% of his three-point shots. As good as he was offensively, including a 43-point game against the Bucks, Covington's defense was his most valuable attribute. Providing the Clippers with an increased level of versatility, allowing small lineups to operate optimally, Covington's defensive versatility made the team dominant on that end at times.

After confirming he wanted to remain with the Clippers long term, following the team's play-in loss, Robert Covington said, "The way that we played tonight, we went small. Imagine PG and Kawhi in that lineup." As previously mentioned, his versatility allowed for some dominant small lineups, which will only be elevated by the return of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

With Covington back on a two-year deal, the Clippers have checked off a major off-season priority.

