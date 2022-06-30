Despite drawing interest from several teams around the league, veteran forward Nicolas Batum is heading back to the LA Clippers on a 2-year /$22M contract. While the move has been expected since Batum made it clear he wanted to end his career with Ty Lue and the Clippers, the terms of such a deal were not revealed until just recently.

After two successful seasons with the Clippers, Batum will return with a chance to continue helping the franchise chase their first championship. Many around the league feel as if a healthy Clippers team has what it takes to win it all, and the retention of Nicolas Batum is a key component to that pursuit.

Since coming to the Clippers, Batum has shot 40.2% from deep, while thriving as a versatile defender and savvy playmaker. His style of play has perfectly complimented a Clippers team that is built around wing depth, and his overall persona has quickly made him a favorite amongst the fanbase. After being unsure about his basketball future following what was a difficult stint in Charlotte, Batum has established himself as one of the league's elite role players.

When asked about offseason priorities, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank confirmed that the organization was primarily focused on bringing back their own free agents. With Batum now re-signed, the Clippers have secured a major offseason victory.

Related Articles

Steve Ballmer and LA Clippers Complete Community Courts Effort

Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Progressing Well, Not Yet Doing 5-on-5