Report: Nicolas Batum to Receive Interest From Lakers, Celtics, Suns, Jazz, Bulls, Clippers

Nicolas Batum will be a very popular person this off-season.

Nicolas Batum somewhat shocked NBA fans by declining his player option with the Clippers to enter free agency, and now it looks like he's receiving a ton of interest.

According to a report from Chris Haynes, Nicolas Batum will receive "strong interest" from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz. Even though Batum will be receiving interest from so many teams, the LA Clippers are still in the "driver's seat."

For what it's worth, Batum has reiterated to AllClippers numerous times throughout the course of the NBA season how much he loves playing for the Clippers. It would take something going drastically wrong offer-wise, or a much more tremendous offer from another team, to pry Nicolas Batum away from the Clippers.

Batum often credits the Clippers for resurrecting his career when he was at his absolute worst. He's been one of the team's most important players for the last two seasons, oftentimes playing some of the most minutes on the team. He may be averaging only 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds a game last season, but it doesn't state his true value on and off the court.

“Ty Lue saved my life, so I’ll stay with T. Lue unless they kick me out," Batum said. "He saved my career.” 

Nicolas Batum is reportedly leaning towards signing a new two-year deal with the LA Clippers. Hopefully, for Clipper fans, that's exactly what he does.

