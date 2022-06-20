Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

If Kyrie Irving were to leave the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Clippers have always made sense as a possible destination. Head coach Ty Lue coached Kyrie Irving to a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, the Clippers are in "win now" mode, and the team possesses the necessary assets to pull off such a deal. Because of this, it is not surprising to see the Clippers mentioned as a potential suitor for Kyrie Irving in Shams Charania's latest report.

In addition to the news that Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets had reached an "impasse" in conversations about a contract extension, Shams listed the LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks as expected suitors for Kyrie if he were indeed to end up somewhere other than Brooklyn.

Despite his undeniable talent, Kyrie Irving has become one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, with his off-court drama often times becoming a distraction for his team. Even Irving himself admitted that his ineligibility for much of last season became a distraction for the team, as Brooklyn was without him for the majority of the regular season. This contributed to an overall lack of continuity that aided in Brooklyn's early playoff exit.

This lack of availability could be a deterrent for any team that considers dealing for Kyrie, and with the Clippers showing true signs of contention with their current roster, gambling on him may be something they choose to avoid. That said, the organization has been no stranger to blockbuster deals over the last few seasons, making it understandable that their name would be included in such a report.

