Nicolas Batum Reveals Experience With COVID-19

    December 10, 2021
    LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum shared his experience with COVID-19 and the NBA's health and safety protocols
    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum shared his experience with COVID-19 and the NBA's health and safety protocols

    The LA Clippers are undoubtedly happy to have Nicolas Batum back after he spent roughly two weeks in the league's health and safety protocols. After the win over Boston on Wednesday, which was Batum's first game back, he revealed that he did indeed test positive for COVID-19.

    On the day he entered the league's healthy and safety protocols, Batum said that "I didn’t feel pretty well the night before. I didn’t think about COVID. When I came in, I was still sick, did a quick test just to be sure, and I test positive and find out about 45 minutes before the game. Then I did another one and then I went back to the practice facility to get another test, and I got three positives in one day. And the next day was three positives."

    Batum added that "The next four, five days, I was pretty sick. I was stuck in my room, didn’t move for like 10-12 days. And then I got cleared. After I got two negative tests, I got cleared to leave my house." On his return to play, Batum said that "Friday, when we played the Lakers, I came into the practice facility in the morning, that was the first time I really left my house that day. Then I just had two 35-minute workouts on Saturday and Sunday, practice in the G-League on Monday and that’s it."

    His impact is invaluable to this Clippers team, so everyone from players to coaches to fans are happy that Batum is healthy and back on the court.

