    January 1, 2022
    Nikola Jokic Reveals Reason Why Clippers Blew 3-1 Lead to Nuggets
    January 1, 2022

    Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic recently revealed why the LA Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the bubble
    Douglas P. DeFelice | Credit: Getty Images

    Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic recently revealed why the LA Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the bubble

    A lot has happened in the NBA since the LA Clippers infamously blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the bubble, but the topic still comes upon frequently. Nuggets superstar and 2021 league MVP, Nikola Jokic was recently asked about that series on an Arena Sport TV segment, and said that "They didn't try to change anything about guarding us. When it was 3-3, we knew it was over for them."

    This assessment from Jokic is the one that everyone seems to have, except for Doc Rivers. Doc was of course let go by the Clippers during that offseason, and has since had another playoff failure with the Philadelphia 76ers. The specific issue in that bubble series, was Doc's unwillingness to bench Montrezl Harrell.

    Harrell is a fantastic talent, but severely unequipped for guarding a player like Nikola Jokic. Everything from the numbers to the eye-test affirmed this reality, but Doc continued to roll with Harrell. While both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George deserve their share of criticism for failing to close that series out, it should not have gone more than five games, and likely would not have if Doc Rivers made this simple adjustment.

    With Nikola Jokic seemingly agreeing that his team was able to capitalize off of Doc's lack of adjustments, history will not view his coaching performance in that series kindly.

