Skip to main content
Norman Powell Believes Healthy Clippers Have Real Shot at Championship

Norman Powell Believes Healthy Clippers Have Real Shot at Championship

Norman Powell believes in the Clippers

The LA Clippers have been one of the big teams to watch leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Some have listed them as favorites to win the championship, and some have listed them as not even top 3 in the west. Norman Powell believes in the former.

In an exclusive interview with 213 Hoops' David Yapkowitz, Norman Powell revealed his thoughts about the Clippers' ceiling.

“There’s so many different lineups we can throw out there offensively and defensively," Powell said. "Small ball, guys who can shoot, shooting lineups, defensive lineups, run and go defensive lineups, there’s just so many different things the coaches can do, it just depends on how they want to fit it,” Powell said. “We got nine, ten guys that can be starters on other teams and to have them all on one team is really big especially throughout the course of the season. We showed last year that with injuries and things, guys can step up and play big minutes, but if everybody is healthy, it’s a real good shot to have a championship.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If there's anything good about the injury-filled season the Clippers experienced last year, it's the growth it created in their younger players. Players like Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, and Amir Coffey were all able to get real game-time minutes that influenced winning minutes. This season, all of the pieces need to come together and the Clippers will certainly contend for an NBA Championship if they're healthy.

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Feb 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
News

Analyst: Clippers 'Clearly' Best Team in the Western Conference

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
FM0Fg1pVIAEiw98.jpg-large
News

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_18149989_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Champion Wants to See Kawhi Leonard Return 'With a Vengeance'

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 10, 2022 3:55 PM EDT
90
News

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

By Joey LinnAug 9, 2022 8:48 PM EDT
Clippers-Warriors-Basketball
News

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

By Joey LinnAug 9, 2022 6:42 PM EDT
kawhi-leonard-021619-ftr-gettyjpg_15cno5qcapwpe1dwq07jb56gwa
News

Clippers Teammate Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like Off Camera

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 9, 2022 6:27 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 2.58.52 PM 2
News

Kawhi Leonard Spotted at Padres Game

By Joey LinnAug 9, 2022 6:10 PM EDT
paulgeorge-25
News

NBA Power Rankings: Clippers Trail Warriors and Suns

By Joey LinnAug 8, 2022 11:07 PM EDT