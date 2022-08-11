Norman Powell Believes Healthy Clippers Have Real Shot at Championship

The LA Clippers have been one of the big teams to watch leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Some have listed them as favorites to win the championship, and some have listed them as not even top 3 in the west. Norman Powell believes in the former.

In an exclusive interview with 213 Hoops' David Yapkowitz, Norman Powell revealed his thoughts about the Clippers' ceiling.

“There’s so many different lineups we can throw out there offensively and defensively," Powell said. "Small ball, guys who can shoot, shooting lineups, defensive lineups, run and go defensive lineups, there’s just so many different things the coaches can do, it just depends on how they want to fit it,” Powell said. “We got nine, ten guys that can be starters on other teams and to have them all on one team is really big especially throughout the course of the season. We showed last year that with injuries and things, guys can step up and play big minutes, but if everybody is healthy, it’s a real good shot to have a championship.”

If there's anything good about the injury-filled season the Clippers experienced last year, it's the growth it created in their younger players. Players like Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, and Amir Coffey were all able to get real game-time minutes that influenced winning minutes. This season, all of the pieces need to come together and the Clippers will certainly contend for an NBA Championship if they're healthy.

