Norman Powell Reacts to Clippers Trade

The LA Clippers opened up the NBA's trade deadline week with a move for Portland Trail Blazers swingman Norman Powell. The deal looks to be an absolute steal, picking up a legitimate third scoring option to eventually pair alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, for three players who never projected to command that much value in return. While the Clippers and their fans are understandably excited about the deal, so is Norman Powell.

After thanking the Trail Blazers organization in a message posted to Twitter, Powell shared this Tweet that captured his excitement for the new opportunity:

LA Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank put out a statement on the acquisition that read, "Norm is a two-way player who can score from all three levels, spread the floor with his shooting, and guard multiple positions with his length and versatility. He has SoCal roots, having grown up in San Diego and starred at UCLA, and we’re thrilled to bring him back."

The feelings are mutual between both sides, as the Clippers get a fantastic third-option for when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return, while Powell gets an opportunity to play out his contract on what projects to be a yearly championship contender at full strength.

Reports indicate the Clippers will remain active up until the trade deadline; however, it has certainly already been a success.

