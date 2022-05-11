Norman Powell Reflects on 'Crazy' Season

LA Clippers swingman Norman Powell came home to Los Angeles at the trade deadline, where he played just three games before being sidelined with a knee injury. After fighting to make a return before the season ended, Powell returned to the lineup for two final regular season games before the play-in tournament began. While the Clippers were ultimately eliminated in that play-in tournament, Powell's play in a Clippers uniform left much reason for optimism surrounding his fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In a recent Instagram post, Powell reflected on what was a crazy season, writing, "Year 7 was a crazy one for me. Everything thrown at me injuries, Covid, personal family issues and another trade. Took everything on the chin and had great year. Excited for the future & being back home in LA with the [Clippers] great things to come."

While Powell never expected to be dealt back to Los Angeles, the 6-year veteran is excited to be back. In five games with the Clippers, Powell averaged 21.4 PPG on 50.8% from the field and 54.2% from deep. His pairing alongside Paul George looked elite in their limited time together, which leaves much reason for excitement surrounding the eventual trio of Powell, George, and Kawhi Leonard.

If fully healthy, the Clippers believe they are amongst an elite tier of championship contenders, and the play of Norman Powell is a big reason why.

