Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama

Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant have always been a fun rivalry to watch, dating back to 2019 when the Clippers faced the Warriors. When it was finally announced today that Kevin Durant was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, Beverley didn't take kindly to the fact that it wasted every free agent's time to actually sign with a team.

"Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool," Beverley said in a tweet. "It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD sh*t. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang"

In typical Kevin Durant fashion, the slim reaper responded to Patrick Beverley, giving a "#BLAMEKD" response.

Beverley gave Durant one last response, stating that he wasn't singling out Kevin Durant specifically.

"Damn gang who said I was talking about u," Beverley said. "I’m speaking of how it was done. Both sides need keep that private. But noted"

While Patrick Beverley may be misunderstood here, he's not wrong. Numerous free agents have been waiting to see if they'll get signed during the market being frozen while Kevin Durant and the Nets were negotiating. It gives other players less time to figure out their living situation, if they need to move, and how much money they're going to be making. Isaiah Thomas himself recently just tweeted about it finally being over.

The Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade drama with the Brooklyn Nets seems to finally be over. The next big domino left to fall is whether or not the Utah Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell. After that final domino, we'll truly be able to see the landscape of the NBA entering next season.

