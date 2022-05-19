Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Danny Green

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Danny Green

Patrick Beverley reacted to Danny Green's hostile comments

Patrick Beverley reacted to Danny Green's hostile comments

Patrick Beverley may not be a Clipper anymore, but he's having everyone think about them again during his recent news cycle. Beverley went on national television multiple times to blast Chris Paul, and now it seems like Danny Green took offense to it.

Green held nothing back against Patrick Beverley went speaking on his podcast.

"People target you too, Pat Bev," Green said. "You ain't playing no f***ing defense out there. You ain't stopping Luka. It's time and time again I see Luka call your a** "little man" and "he's too f***ing small" and go right at you every chance he got. When you play Luka you're a cone, too. How would you like that?"

One would have to expect Patrick Beverley to respond to this, and he did - multiple times. The first response was Beverley showing his field goal percentage as a defender, with no harsh words attached to it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Within the hour, Beverley sent another response, showing just how well he's guarded Luka Doncic this season.

Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves may be out of the playoffs, but Beverley has made more noise right now than when he was playing in the playoffs. If all of this has shown anything, it's that Patrick Beverley could have an amazing career in broadcasting as the unfiltered voice who keeps it real.

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

IMG_3481
News

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

By Joey Linn9 hours ago
Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) takes the ball down court in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley Shares High Praise For LA Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022
merlin_65694511
News

Damian Lillard Blasts Patrick Beverley's Chris Paul Comments

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
pat-beverley-chris-paul-062821-getty-ftr_1em7wuxrhrp941mzzscqj2u7si
News

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
USATSI_16320900_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 16, 2022
Grant-Williams-scaled-e1646077478590
News

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022
Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Celtics Blowout Game 7 Victory

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022
2022-03-22T034153Z_1908140036_MT1USATODAY17945901_RTRMADP_3_NBA-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS
News

Patrick Beverley Picks Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks in Game 7

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022