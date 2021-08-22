August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Patrick Beverley's New Jersey Number With the Timberwolves Revealed

Patrick Beverley's New Jersey Number With the Timberwolves Revealed

The former Clipper will be getting a new number with the Timberwolves
Author:
Publish date:

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The former Clipper will be getting a new number with the Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley officially announced that he will be receiving a new number with the Minnesota Timberwolves - number 21 will be changing to number 22.

Beverley made the announcement on Twitter when a fan asked him what number he would be wearing with the Wolves.

For those who may not know, Beverley has long since admired Kevin Garnett. He credits KG as his reason for playing, and why he wears number 21 in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't retired Kevin Garnett's jersey yet, but that isn't stopping Beverley from refusing to wear his jersey number. Many have argued that the Wolves should have retired Garnett's jersey, and Beverley appears to be one of those many. Nothing has been said publicly, but it seems pretty safe to assume that Beverley is changing his number to 22 because of that homage. 

Patrick Beverley will officially make his return to Staples Center on November 13th. The Clippers will face the Wolves before that in Minnesota, but his return to LA should be something special for the fans. Beverley has been known as the "heart and soul" of the Clippers for the last three years, and fans have an incredibly special attachment to him.

The next time Clipper fans see Patrick Beverley on the court, he'll no longer be number 21. It's a new era for him, and for Clipper fans.

Related articles

Don't Expect Kawhi Leonard or Klay Thompson to Play Opening Night

CJ McCollum Calls Eric Bledsoe a "Mini LeBron"

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George MVP Odds Revealed

IMG_1412
News

Paul George Shares Workout Photos With Clippers Teammates

USATSI_14774044
News

Shaq Believes Kawhi Leonard Has Nothing Left to Prove in His Career

USATSI_12445075
News

Patrick Beverley's New Jersey Number With the Timberwolves Revealed

Mar 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (7) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rondo Not Likely to Play for Grizzlies for Clippers' Home Opener

NBA-execs-badmouth-Kawhi-and-Klay-Leonard-and-Thompson-GettyImages-1155106766
News

Don't Expect Kawhi Leonard or Klay Thompson to Play Opening Night

Bledsoe
News

CJ McCollum Calls Eric Bledsoe a "Mini LeBron"

USATSI_15352023
News

Key Dates for LA Clippers' 2021-22 Season

Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) takes the ball down court in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley's Return to LA Revealed