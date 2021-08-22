Patrick Beverley's New Jersey Number With the Timberwolves Revealed

The former Clipper will be getting a new number with the Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley officially announced that he will be receiving a new number with the Minnesota Timberwolves - number 21 will be changing to number 22.

Beverley made the announcement on Twitter when a fan asked him what number he would be wearing with the Wolves.

For those who may not know, Beverley has long since admired Kevin Garnett. He credits KG as his reason for playing, and why he wears number 21 in the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't retired Kevin Garnett's jersey yet, but that isn't stopping Beverley from refusing to wear his jersey number. Many have argued that the Wolves should have retired Garnett's jersey, and Beverley appears to be one of those many. Nothing has been said publicly, but it seems pretty safe to assume that Beverley is changing his number to 22 because of that homage.

Patrick Beverley will officially make his return to Staples Center on November 13th. The Clippers will face the Wolves before that in Minnesota, but his return to LA should be something special for the fans. Beverley has been known as the "heart and soul" of the Clippers for the last three years, and fans have an incredibly special attachment to him.

The next time Clipper fans see Patrick Beverley on the court, he'll no longer be number 21. It's a new era for him, and for Clipper fans.

