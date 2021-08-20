Patrick Beverley's Return to LA Revealed

The NBA has released its official schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the LA Clippers at Staples Center on November 13th.

This will be one of four matchups between the Clippers and T-Wolves, with the other three coming on November 3rd and 5th on Minnesota, with the final matchup happening in LA on January 3rd. All of these matchups, but especially the first time Minnesota comes to LA, will be highly anticipated as fan favorite Patrick Beverley will likely receive a hero's welcome when he gets his name announced.

Patrick Beverley was initially traded from the Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a deal that sent Eric Bledsoe back to LA; however, Beverley was moved again the next day to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Beverley has shown excitement at this new opportunity in Minnesota, and on Wednesday he Tweeted, "So happy about the trade. New start in Minnesota. Some young thirsty guys wanting to Win. #GloryToGod." Supporting a Timberwolves young core that features Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns, and DeAngelo Russell, Beverley will have an opportunity to bolster Minnesota's defense in the starting lineup of off the bench.

While it is almost certain that Beverley had no desire to leave the Clippers, as was evident when he took a discount to re-sign there, he is the type of player and person who will give 100% of his commitment to whatever situation he is placed in. That type of player is likely to be embraced in Minnesota, who still reveres Kevin Garnett, a player Beverley has described as his motivation and reason for playing.

Related Articles

Clippers Opening Night Game Announced

Patrick Beverley Excited After Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

Report: Raptors Not Shopping Siakam to Teams like Clippers, Kings, Warriors