Patrick Beverley Says He Would Lock Kawhi Leonard Up

While Patrick Beverley is no longer with the LA Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has been in several stories related to his former team this year. Whether pulling up to a Clippers-Rockets game in an Ivica Zubac jersey earlier this season, or celebrating his win over LA in the play-in game, Beverley's Clippers ties have been on display all year. In the most recent edition of this development, Patrick Beverley said he would lock up LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

The team posted a picture on Instagram of Kawhi working out, in which Beverley commented, "Locking that up." The elite defensive guard has given several superstars trouble over the years, and while he is likely just playing around with his former teammate, there also has to be a part of Pat Bev that truly believes he could defend Kawhi.

With Kawhi Leonard hurt all season, Beverley never got an opportunity to match up with his former teammate. That will likely happen at times next season, as Leonard is expected to be back healthy. Having signed a one-year extension with the Timberwolves, Patrick Beverley will once again be a Western Conference rival of Kawhi and the Clippers.

While Kawhi doesn't have social media, and likely will never see Beverley's comment unless a teammate shows him, it would certainly be intriguing to hear his response to his former teammate's trash talk.

