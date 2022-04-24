Skip to main content
Marcus Morris Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Marcus Morris Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Marcus Morris is in agreement with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Marcus Morris is in agreement with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

After a big win in Game 3, in which he made the game-winning steal, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green let off a hot take. "Everybody not made for the playoffs," Green said during his postgame press conference. "I don't know if y'all can see that. Around the league, but look around the league, and everybody just not cut out for the playoffs... You gotta give credit to guys that show up in the playoffs. It's just not a normal thing around this league. You look around and some guys that you think are guys are not guys in the playoffs. That's just what it is."

LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris sent out a Tweet in agreement with Draymond's comments, co-signing the message from Golden State's defensive anchor:

While Marcus Morris and the Clippers will not be in this year's playoffs, primarily due to Paul George entering the league's health and safety protocols prior to a win or go home play-in game, the veteran forward has proven his worth in a postseason setting. Knocking down 41.3% of his shots from deep in his time with the Clippers in the playoffs, Morris has added to his solid playoff resume. Knocking down 41.8% of his shots from deep in his playoff career, Morris' shooting splits actually improve in the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Draymond's comments were the center of a lot of attention, but LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris seemed to agree.

Report: Clippers Expected to Explore Marcus Morris Trades

Rate the Trade: Kemba Walker to the LA Clippers

LA Clippers 2022 NBA Draft Position Revealed

USATSI_17309489_168390270_lowres
News

Source of Paul George's Elbow Injury Finally Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari4 hours ago
5a65f409a24444d0008b4ef9
News

Video: Paul George Stars in New Nike Advertisement

By Joey Linn12 hours ago
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

R.L. Stine Receives Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps Shoes

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
Jack-Harlow-NBA-All-Stars-game
News

Jack Harlow Reveals Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

By Joey LinnApr 22, 2022
0f492168-untitled-design-1
News

LeBron James Reacts to Former Clipper Patrick Beverley's Big Game

By Joey LinnApr 21, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b4c5
News

Steph Curry Joins Paul George on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17256752_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Have Interest in John Wall if Bought Out

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17822127_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Contributions During Injury Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 20, 2022