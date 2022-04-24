Skip to main content
Rate the Trade: Mike Conley to the LA Clippers

Rate the Trade: Mike Conley to the LA Clippers

Could the Utah Jazz deal Mike Conley to LA?

NBAE via Getty Images

Could the Utah Jazz deal Mike Conley to LA?

Should the Utah Jazz suffer another early playoff exit, there will likely be some significant changes made to their roster in the offseason. The duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has failed to separate themselves from other Wester Conference powerhouses, and the addition of Mike Conley has yet to elevate them to that next level. Seemingly stuck in basketball purgatory, Utah could begin looking at some blockbuster moves.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, a hypothetical trade was proposed that sends Mike Conley to the LA Clippers in exchange for Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., Marcus Morris, and a 2027 first-round pick swap. The rationale presented, was that the Clippers get an upgrade at point guard, while the Jazz get younger with Terance Mann and Brandon Boston.

While adding Mike Conley to this Clippers team would certainly be an upgrade over their current point guards, the price of Mann, Boston, Morris, and a future first, is far too steep. While still productive, Conley is owed just under $50M over the next two seasons. Set to turn 35 before the start of next season, that is a lot of guaranteed money for a player that old. Additionally, parting ways with Terance Mann, who has emerged as a key rotation player, Marcus Morris, who has been a steady starter, and Brandon Boston Jr., who has flashed significant upside, would simply be too much.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While there could be other, less expensive avenues, for the Clippers to acquire a player like Conley, it seems unlikely that it would come via this hypothetical trade presented by Bleacher Report.

Marcus Morris Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Video: Paul George Stars in New Nike Advertisement

Jack Harlow Reveals Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

1270535476.0
News

Marcus Morris Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

By Joey Linn18 hours ago
USATSI_17309489_168390270_lowres
News

Source of Paul George's Elbow Injury Finally Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
5a65f409a24444d0008b4ef9
News

Video: Paul George Stars in New Nike Advertisement

By Joey LinnApr 23, 2022
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

R.L. Stine Receives Kawhi Leonard Goosebumps Shoes

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 22, 2022
Jack-Harlow-NBA-All-Stars-game
News

Jack Harlow Reveals Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story

By Joey LinnApr 22, 2022
0f492168-untitled-design-1
News

LeBron James Reacts to Former Clipper Patrick Beverley's Big Game

By Joey LinnApr 21, 2022
fullsizeoutput_b4c5
News

Steph Curry Joins Paul George on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17256752_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Have Interest in John Wall if Bought Out

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 21, 2022