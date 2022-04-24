Rate the Trade: Mike Conley to the LA Clippers

Should the Utah Jazz suffer another early playoff exit, there will likely be some significant changes made to their roster in the offseason. The duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has failed to separate themselves from other Wester Conference powerhouses, and the addition of Mike Conley has yet to elevate them to that next level. Seemingly stuck in basketball purgatory, Utah could begin looking at some blockbuster moves.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, a hypothetical trade was proposed that sends Mike Conley to the LA Clippers in exchange for Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., Marcus Morris, and a 2027 first-round pick swap. The rationale presented, was that the Clippers get an upgrade at point guard, while the Jazz get younger with Terance Mann and Brandon Boston.

While adding Mike Conley to this Clippers team would certainly be an upgrade over their current point guards, the price of Mann, Boston, Morris, and a future first, is far too steep. While still productive, Conley is owed just under $50M over the next two seasons. Set to turn 35 before the start of next season, that is a lot of guaranteed money for a player that old. Additionally, parting ways with Terance Mann, who has emerged as a key rotation player, Marcus Morris, who has been a steady starter, and Brandon Boston Jr., who has flashed significant upside, would simply be too much.

While there could be other, less expensive avenues, for the Clippers to acquire a player like Conley, it seems unlikely that it would come via this hypothetical trade presented by Bleacher Report.

