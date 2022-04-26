Clippers Favorites to Land Kyrie Irving if He Leaves Nets

While Kyrie Irving said he has no plans to leave the Brooklyn Nets, speculation on his future with the team was sure to run wild after their early exit from the playoffs this year. After being swept by the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn has some serious decisions to make this offseason, as their roster is clearly not where it needs to be. With Kyrie Irving having a $36.5M player option for next season, his contract will be a top priority for the Nets.

Despite Kyrie's expressed desire to remain in Brooklyn, the star point guard has a history of growing unhappy in situations that he previously desired. Because of this, betting odds on Kyrie Irving's next team, should he leave the Nets, are already available. According to BetOnline, the LA Clippers (+200) have the best odds to land Kyrie if he were to leave Brooklyn.

Despite his undeniable talent, Kyrie Irving has become one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA, with his off-court drama often times becoming a distraction for his team. Even Irving himself admitted that his ineligibility for much of last season became a distraction for the team, as Brooklyn was without him for the majority of the regular season. This contributed to an overall lack of continuity that aided in Brooklyn's early playoff exit.

As it pertains to the LA Clippers being atop this list of favorites to land Kyrie, it is likely due to the assets they have to swing a deal. There were rumors at the trade deadline that the Clippers could be a suitor for James Harden, as their versatile depth pieces could be appealing to Brooklyn. The same logic is likely being applied to Kyrie Irving here, as the Clippers could provide Brooklyn with the depth they currently lack, especially on the wing, while getting back a star point guard.

While it likely will not happen, it makes sense why the Clippers are currently favored to acquire Kyrie Irving if he leaves the Brooklyn Nets.

