Patrick Beverley Sends Shots at Grizzlies After Win

When Patrick Beverley was traded from the LA Clippers this offseason, it was initially to the Memphis Grizzlies. Not seeing a need for him, Memphis quickly flipped Beverley for next to nothing, sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a big win over Memphis on Thursday night, Pat Bev had words for the Grizzlies on Twitter.

Just minutes after picking up the 119-114 victory, Beverley sent out a Tweet that read, "Damn Memphis Grizz no dancing or talking crazzzy tonight huh 🤔 awwww ok Good Luck rest of the way." Knocking down four threes and playing solid defense, Beverley helped Minnesota pick up a big win over the team who didn't want him in the offseason. In a tightly contested Western Conference, this is a big win for a Timberwolves squad that is looking to crawl out of the play-in situation, and secure a top-6 seed by season's end.

As everyone knows, Patrick Beverley is never afraid to speak his mind. While true, anyone who believes he is strictly a trash talking pest, is doing his game a disservice. Many in Minnesota have credited Beverley with transforming their culture, and helping turn them into the winning team they have been this season for the first time in years. Having just inked a one-year / $13M contract extension with Minnesota, Beverley will be around for at least another year as the Timberwolves look to build upon what they have going this season.

