Patrick Beverley Wants to Play With LeBron James

The former Clipper wants to join the Lakers star.

For years, Patrick Beverley was the face of the Clippers. He was the anti-Laker, and public enemy number one of the Lakers. He got under the skin of both Laker fans, and their players - specifically LeBron James. Now, it looks like Beverley may want to play with LeBron.

"Bron. Easy. Top dog.," Patrick Beverley said to ESPN about one player he wants to play with.

Beverley was asked who his favorite matchup is to guard, to which he responded "nobody." Subsequently, he revealed LeBron James was the one match-up he would love to play with.

Beverley recently signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2022-23 NBA season. Unless the Wolves decide to trade Beverley next season, it'll be tough to see him play with Lebron and the Lakers next year. Beverley is very openly appreciated and widely regarded as the heart of the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the team would have to be tremendously struggling to trade him. It's something that's he been very vocal about loving in in Minnesota.

It's fascinating hearing Patrick Beverley be so open about wanting to play with LeBron James. He was so openly anti-Lakers during his tenure with the Clippers, that it really makes fans wonder if all of that talk is just for show. The entire NBA is a spectacle, and the fans are getting pulled along by their strings.

