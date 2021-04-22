Paul George And Reggie Jackson Are Playing Against Houston Rockets

The LA Clippers were incredibly shorthanded against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it looks like they'll get some firepower back against the Houston Rockets.

Paul George and Reggie Jackson will be available to play against the Rockets. Kawhi Leonard (Right Foot Soreness), Patrick Beverley (Left Hand Fourth Metacarpal Fracture), and Serge Ibaka (Lower Back Tightness) will all still be out. Rajon Rondo remains questionable with Right Wrist Inflammation.

The Clippers are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and have won 10 out of the last 11 games. Even though they're facing the Houston Rockets, the game still has significant meaning in the standings because of how close the Nuggets and Suns still are. The Clippers face both the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets very soon, so games like these will be significant.

The Houston Rockets don't have John Wall listed on an injury report, but they have a plethora of talent listed. Kevin Porter Jr., D.J. Augustin, Sterling Brown, and Danuel House are all listed as day-to-day. David Nwaba, Eric Gordon, Dante Exum, and Chris Clemons are all out indefinitely.

It can't be stressed enough that the Clippers can ill-afford to allow this to be a trap game. They're not entirely in the woods in regards to the standings, and could still end up facing the defending champion Lakers in the first round - that's the scenario they need to avoid.

The Clippers face the Houston Rockets on April 23 at 5:00 pm PT.

