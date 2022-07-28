Skip to main content
Paul George Announces Return to Drew League

LA Clippers star Paul George will play in the Drew League soon
With the NBA recently announcing that they will stream Drew League games, fans everywhere will have an opportunity to see another superstar participate soon. During a Twitch stream, LA Clippers star Paul George announced that he would be popping up at the Drew League one of these upcoming weekends.

George last played in the Drew League in 2014, putting on a show for the fans in attendance. With LeBron James recently making an appearance, the already popular pro-am has gained even more attention. With games now being streamed by the NBA, fans who are unable to attend can tune in online to watch professional and amateur hoopers put on a show.

Having his season end abruptly last year, entering the league's health and safety protocols just hours before the final play-in game, George is understandably eager to get back on the court. While he has been working out with his teammates for several months, this upcoming appearance at the Drew League will give him an opportunity to play in front of fans.

While fans wait for the NBA season to return, the Drew League always serves as an opportunity to watch entertaining basketball during the summer. With stars like LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, and now Paul George making appearances, some of the world's top talent can be seen up close at the Drew League. While he didn't confirm an exact date, Paul George can be expected to play at the popular pro-am soon.

