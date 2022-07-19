Skip to main content
Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Terance Mann Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

Terance Mann is excited to have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back from injury

Terance Mann is entering his fourth season with the LA Clippers, and the team is ready to make a deep playoff run. With injuries serving as major obstacle the last two seasons, including the 2021 playoffs that saw a 39-point explosion from Mann in the round-two clincher, the Clippers understand that health is key. Mann reflected this very idea when asked during a Bally Sports interview about his predictions for next season.

"I think the West is a monster conference right now," Mann said. "I feel like it's back to where it kinda used to be. Every night it's a battle. Every night you're facing a superstar... Even when you play OKC you gotta play Shai. It's every night."

Mann continued, pivoting to health, saying that "Everybody is healthy. I can't name one star that's unhealthy right now going into next year, so it's gonna be a fight, and it's gonna be hard to get into that top-8 for anybody."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Mann said, "This is the first time since I've been here that we've started the season with them both [healthy]." When asked if he agrees that the Clippers are winning it all this year, Mann said, "I definitely agree."

The Clippers certainly project to be amongst the NBA's most legit title contenders next season, and if health permits, those on the team are confident they can win it all.

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

kawhi-john-wall
News

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

By Joey LinnJul 17, 2022
lebron-paul-george-lakers-clippers
News

Analyst: Kyrie Irving Trade Doesn't Put Lakers Above Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 16, 2022
1230565461.0
News

John Wall Shares Thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers Rivalry

By Joey LinnJul 15, 2022
1237042129
News

New Details of John Wall's Contract Revealed

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
1200x0
News

Jerry West Believes Kevin Durant Won't be Traded

By Joey LinnJul 14, 2022
Jan 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the fourth qiuarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's Trainer Predicts 'Best Version' of Superstar Next Season

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
NBA+2K20+Welcome+to+the+Next+Hb8kL0K7hecx
News

Which NBA Stars Attended Paul George's Wedding?

By Joey LinnJul 13, 2022
USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George and Lou Williams Give Patrick Beverley Happy Birthday Messages

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 13, 2022