    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    Getty Images

    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    After not shooting a single free throw in the LA Clippers loss to the Golden State Warriors, Paul George put the officials on blast
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Despite driving to the basket several times in Thursday's opener, Paul George was not awarded a single free throw attempt. This has been a growing frustration for George, who often feels as if he gets a tight whistle from the officials, and he voiced that frustration after the loss to Golden State.

    When asked about the lack of free throws he was awarded, Paul George said, "Draymond got nine of them, so honestly I don't know what he did that I wasn't doing. I drove the ball more than he did to the paint, took more contact than he did, I don't know how he gets rewarded with nine of them." On the technical foul he was handed for arguing a non-call, George said, "It's just crazy, you get T'd up, I'm getting hit in the face, I'm getting smacked in the face, I shot a three and got smacked on the elbow. That is just crazy to me."

    The disrespect from the officials is nothing new for George, who last year had the 5th lowest free throw rate in the NBA amongst all players who took as many shots as he did. While George was still able to put up 29 points on fantastic efficiency, both he and the Clippers would have been benefitted by a few more calls from the officials.

    Ultimately, the Clippers fell 115-113 to the Warriors, and will search for their first win on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Isaiah Hartenstein Reacts to Making Clippers Roster

    Sources: Kawhi Leonard Ahead of Rehab Schedule, Clippers Cautiously Optimistic About Return

    Injury Update: Serge Ibaka Progressed to Full 5-on-5

    GettyImages-1294975093-e1622308751999
    News

    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    10 seconds ago
    1200x0
    News

    LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Other NBA Players React to Steph Curry's Performance Against Clippers

    55 minutes ago
    Kawhi Clippers
    News

    Kawhi Leonard Selected to NBA's Top-75 List

    4 hours ago
    Kawhi X2
    News

    Kawhi Leonard's X2 Drink Partners With Anheuser-Busch’s AB ONE

    14 hours ago
    1230490087.0
    News

    Game Preview: LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

    15 hours ago
    fullsizeoutput_9847
    News

    Steph Curry Reacts to Staples Center Slump

    Oct 20, 2021
    USATSI_16904241_168384702_lowres
    News

    Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For 2021-22 NBA Season

    Oct 20, 2021
    Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Paul George Reacts to NBA's New Foul Rules

    Oct 20, 2021