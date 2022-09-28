Skip to main content
Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard 'Best Two-Way Player' in Basketball

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard 'Best Two-Way Player' in Basketball

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a case for the game's best two-way player
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LA Clippers are led by two of the best two-way players in basketball, but according to Paul George, Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in basketball. When asked about the looming return of his star teammate, George gave a long answer that ended with his excitement to play with "the best two-way player in the game."

"You know, I got to watch from the outside to see how much work he put into this year," George said when asked about Leonard on media day. "Really excited for him to get a chance to do what he loves to do and get back on the court. Obviously after that, it's the excitement of getting to play with the best two-way player in the game."

George also said that he's seen Kawhi's work from the moment he got injured up until now, and was able to appreciate it having been in that situation himself in the past.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I seen his whole work throughout the whole - the second he got injured to the work he put in this off-season, going into this season," George said. "I've been in that position of being out and having to rehab a whole season."

Knowing what it's like to go through an extensive rehab period, Paul George was able to appreciate the work he saw his teammate put in. In just a few weeks, it will be time for that work to begin paying off.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

kawhi-lue
News

Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's First Practice

By Joey Linn
1347994249.0
News

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123393_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Gives Optimistic Update About Knee Injury

By Farbod Esnaashari
E41V2j0XMAACtKM
News

Terance Mann Shares Thoughts on Patrick Beverley Joining Lakers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123461_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George's Harsh Reaction to NBA's Handling of Robert Sarver

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_13837992_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Shares Hilarious Reaction to Patrick Beverley's 'Favorite LeBron Moment'

By Joey Linn
wqpjdekhni0uy6ronxoy
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Clippers Adding John Wall

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Will Participate in Clippers Training Camp

By Farbod Esnaashari