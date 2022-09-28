Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard 'Best Two-Way Player' in Basketball

The LA Clippers are led by two of the best two-way players in basketball, but according to Paul George, Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in basketball. When asked about the looming return of his star teammate, George gave a long answer that ended with his excitement to play with "the best two-way player in the game."

"You know, I got to watch from the outside to see how much work he put into this year," George said when asked about Leonard on media day. "Really excited for him to get a chance to do what he loves to do and get back on the court. Obviously after that, it's the excitement of getting to play with the best two-way player in the game."

George also said that he's seen Kawhi's work from the moment he got injured up until now, and was able to appreciate it having been in that situation himself in the past.

"I seen his whole work throughout the whole - the second he got injured to the work he put in this off-season, going into this season," George said. "I've been in that position of being out and having to rehab a whole season."

Knowing what it's like to go through an extensive rehab period, Paul George was able to appreciate the work he saw his teammate put in. In just a few weeks, it will be time for that work to begin paying off.

