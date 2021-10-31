Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers
    Publish date:

    Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    This hypothetical trade has Kyrie Irving going from the Brooklyn Nets to the LA Clippers
    Author:

    Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

    The LA Clippers are off to a 1-4 start, and have looked relatively awful to begin the season. They are not alone amongst teams who have started much worse than they anticipated; however, the team can likely not play much worse than they have so far. In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, some "panic trades" are suggested for some of these teams who have started slower than they expected.

    With the Brooklyn Nets also being one of these teams, currently sitting at just 3-3, Swartz suggests a potential Kyrie Irving to the LA Clippers trade. In this hypothetical deal, Kyrie heads to the Clippers along with Jevon Carter, and the Nets receive Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Keon Johnson, a 2028 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. For the Clippers, they get one of the best players in the league for very little. For Brooklyn, the rationale is very different.

    Unless the Nets feel as if Kyrie Irving is simply distraction who will not take the court at any point this season, then this trade is pointless. If the team believes he will be eligible at any point this season, then dealing him for Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, and Keon Johnson does nothing for their championship window. Even with Irving's vaccine status, the deal would be a no-brainer for the Clippers. While losing Kennard would hurt a bit, Eric Bledsoe has been a negative impact so far, and sliding Kyrie into his role would immediately elevate the Clippers into contention, assuming he actually plays.

    Read More

    This is a hypothetical trade proposal, and one that is very unlikely to occur, but do not be surprised to see both the Clippers and Nets be very active at this year's trade deadline.

    Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

    Ty Lue Reveals How Clippers Shut Down Damian Lillard

    Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

    USATSI_15522020-e1613874841427
    News

    Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    38 seconds ago
    Y3G76I7WGVCJHNNUSY72OEXW3U
    News

    Damian Lillard Reacts to Breaking Shooting Slump Against Clippers

    26 minutes ago
    GettyImages-1350133527
    News

    Paul George Reacts to Increased Responsibility Without Kawhi Leonard

    1 hour ago
    GettyImages-1350134080
    News

    LA Clippers Continue to Struggle, Fall to Portland Trail Blazers 111-92

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17053817_168384702_lowres
    News

    Chauncey Billups Calls Damian Lillard a 'Ticking Time Bomb'

    21 hours ago
    90
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Oct 29, 2021
    90
    News

    Collin Sexton Silences Heckling Fan Who Called Him 'Trash'

    Oct 28, 2021
    reggie-jackson-iso-looks
    News

    Amidst the LA Clippers Struggles, Reggie Jackson Says He 'Has to be Better'

    Oct 28, 2021