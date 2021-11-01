Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him
    Publish date:

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    Lou Williams opened up about his emotions following the unexpected trade that sent him from the LA Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks
    Author:

    Lou Williams expected to finish his career with the LA Clippers. He went on record numerous times during his stay with the team that he would not play anywhere else. After spending a significant amount of his career being traded, and never feeling as if he had found a permanent home, Lou felt as if he had that with the Clippers. Then the team unexpectedly traded him for Rajon Rondo.

    In an Instagram post from Lou the next day, he started his caption by saying, "I thought about retiring yesterday." He had repeatedly said over the years that he would retire if dealt from the Clippers, and it seemed as if those thoughts were very real for him in that moment. While Lou ultimately suited up for the Hawks, and ended up starting two games in the Eastern Conference Finals, he recently admitted that he was indeed close to retiring.

    Lou Williams recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, and discussed a multitude of topics. When asked about that trade from the Clippers, Lou said that "I kinda cried a little bit... I just felt like I had put so much time, energy, and effort into creating this special place in LA. I felt like I owed that to the Clipper fans. I wanted to do that for that fanbase."

    Read More

    Lou Williams is an undisputed Clippers legend. When the team moved on from the Lob City era, he was the primary reason they never bottomed out. Many expected the Clippers to be one of the league's worst teams during that re-build, but Lou was simply too dominant to let that happen.

    While Lou was unable to finish his career with the Clippers as he planned, his last stop will seemingly be in his hometown of Atlanta. If his career comes to an end after this season, he will leave the NBA as its all-time leading bench scorer. The Clippers and their fans were lucky to have a front row seat to that show for three and a half seasons.

    Paul George Admits Fatigue as Workload Increases Without Kawhi Leonard

    Ty Lue Reveals How Clippers Shut Down Damian Lillard

    Steph Curry Reacts to Patrick Beverley's Antics

    lou-williams-clippers-sixth-man-leadjpg
    News

    Lou Williams Admits He Cried After the Clippers Traded Him

    42 seconds ago
    1920x1080_Presale_Website_Press_Release
    News

    LA Clippers 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms Officially Revealed

    7 hours ago
    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
    News

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17055181_168384702_lowres
    News

    LA Clippers Considering Changing Lineup to Fix Their Offense

    22 hours ago
    Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    Oct 31, 2021
    r845986_1296x729_16-9
    News

    Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17055020_168384702_lowres
    News

    The Clippers Believe in Themselves, but is that Enough?

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15522020-e1613874841427
    News

    Rate the Trade: Kyrie Irving to the Clippers

    Oct 30, 2021