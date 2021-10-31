Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership
    Terance Mann Praises Paul George's Leadership

    LA Clippers G/F Terance Mann had some high praise for Paul George's leadership to start the season
    © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Paul George is off to an MVP-caliber start to this season; however, the LA Clippers are just 1-4 through their first five games. During this stretch George is averaging 27.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.6 APG on 50% from the field. His best games include performances of 42 points, 41 points, and 29 points, all on great efficiency; however, all resulted in losses. While the team is not off to the start they expected, Paul George has been everything they need him to be. 

    Paul George's teammates have taken notice of his increased leadership. When asked at Sunday's practice about George's start to the season, Terance Mann said, "PG’s been phenomenal, man. He’s been doing a great job of leading us on the offensive and the defense end. I mean the other night, he had 8 steals. He’s done a great job of his job and what he has to do to keep us in every game night in and night out." 

    When asked how frustrating it is to be losing games despite George's dominance, Mann added, "Yeah, I mean, it’s frustrating, but it’s not extra frustration. It’s really inspiring to see what he does on a nightly basis for us for sure." These answers from Mann affirm the idea that not only has George been great, but that his teammates have not been good enough. While this is indeed the case, according to Mann, nothing aside from the loss itself can make it more frustrating than it already is.

    The Clippers will take on the OKC Thunder on Monday night, and look to re-enter the win column.

    Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts with guard Paul George (13) after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
