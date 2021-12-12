Paul George Did Not Practice and Remains Out Day-to-Day

Paul George was a questionable game-time decision against the Boston Celtics, but now it seems like the situation maybe a little worse. George was already labeled as OUT the day before the Clippers faced the Orlando Magic.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue gave a little more information on Paul George and said that George was not able to practice with his teammates yesterday. Fortunately, he's only being labeled as day-to-day, but it's never a good sign to immediately be labeled as out and also not be able to practice.

Even though Paul George didn't play for the second consecutive game, the Clippers figured out a way to win the last two games. George's injury has been a little bit of a blessing in disguise for the Clippers, as it's made many of the role players start stepping up to their potential - Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston, and Reggie Jackson to name a few.

It will be interesting to see if Paul George plays against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and it'll be a game that the Clippers will absolutely need his services. If he doesn't play, it starts creating the question of, "how bad is Paul George's elbow sprain?"

The LA Clippers are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and face the Phoenix Suns on Monday, December 13, in a Western Conference Finals rematch.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena