Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury
    Publish date:

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    LA Clippers star Paul George might not be ready for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic
    Author:

    NBAE via Getty Images

    LA Clippers star Paul George might not be ready for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic

    Paul George missed Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics with a right elbow contusion, and it looks as if he may not be ready for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic either. During a Twitch stream on Friday afternoon, Paul George said that he will probably be out for this game, with what he called a "sprained" elbow.

    The Clippers currently sit at 14-12, and should be able to beat this Orlando Magic team without Paul George; however, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NBA. The Magic have the league's worst net rating, worst defensive rating, and third-worst offensive rating. They are, by many metrics, the worst team in the NBA. If there were ever a game to be cautious with Paul George and his injury, this would be the game.

    After this game against the Magic, the Clippers will play the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz in consecutive games. Those two teams are currently the 2nd and 3rd seeds in the Western Conference, and are ironically the two teams the Clippers played in rounds two and three of last year's playoffs. The Clippers will almost certainly need a healthy Paul George in order to win either of those two games.

    Read More

    Injuries have hurt the Clippers all year, as it seems like they have yet to get consistent minutes with each of their top rotation players together. The team certainly hopes that can change soon.

    Kawhi Leonard's Group Text Message Before Leaving Raptors for Clippers Revealed

    Steve Kerr Reveals Reason For Steph Curry's Struggles Since Clippers Game

    Staples Center Takes Sign Down For Change to Crypto.com Arena

    maxresdefault
    News

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    40 seconds ago
    rudy-gobert-getty-010421-ftrjpg_1c8etozoqccp41o6bn5wzhqlu1
    News

    Rudy Gobert Reacts to Comments From Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards

    35 minutes ago
    AP21324236788010
    News

    Nicolas Batum Reveals Experience With COVID-19

    21 hours ago
    timberwolves-patrick-beverley-shades-jazz-c-rudy
    News

    Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards Send Shots at Rudy Gobert

    22 hours ago
    News

    Brandon Boston Dedicates Career Performance Against Celtics to Late Terrence Clarke

    Dec 9, 2021
    f640c024c8cb45f3b6718850ab0079c6
    News

    Brandon Boston Jr. Goes Off, Clippers Defeat Celtics 114-111

    Dec 9, 2021
    1357652305.0
    News

    Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Out, Paul George Questionable For Clippers vs. Celtics

    Dec 8, 2021
    1183684155
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Dec 8, 2021