Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

Paul George missed Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics with a right elbow contusion, and it looks as if he may not be ready for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic either. During a Twitch stream on Friday afternoon, Paul George said that he will probably be out for this game, with what he called a "sprained" elbow.

The Clippers currently sit at 14-12, and should be able to beat this Orlando Magic team without Paul George; however, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NBA. The Magic have the league's worst net rating, worst defensive rating, and third-worst offensive rating. They are, by many metrics, the worst team in the NBA. If there were ever a game to be cautious with Paul George and his injury, this would be the game.

After this game against the Magic, the Clippers will play the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz in consecutive games. Those two teams are currently the 2nd and 3rd seeds in the Western Conference, and are ironically the two teams the Clippers played in rounds two and three of last year's playoffs. The Clippers will almost certainly need a healthy Paul George in order to win either of those two games.

Injuries have hurt the Clippers all year, as it seems like they have yet to get consistent minutes with each of their top rotation players together. The team certainly hopes that can change soon.

