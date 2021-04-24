Paul Georges Hopes To Retire With Clippers

Paul George has found a new home with the LA Clippers, and hopes to retire with the franchise.

"I'm at a great comfort level," George said. This is home. I hope I can retire here."

George signed a 4 year, $190 million extension to his contract with the LA Clippers during the off-season, and has plans to stay with the team for the long haul. He's guaranteed as much as $226 million over the next 5 years with the Clippers. George has stated numerous times that he was a fan of the Clippers growing up, and he hopes it'll be his final NBA destination. The Clippers gave George a massive extension, and he wants to reward it with a championship.

"We want to be great," George said. "We see the goal after every clip we watch. At the end of the scout, there's a trophy."

The Clippers haven't been healthy, but it hasn't stopped them from winning. The team has won 4 games straight, and 11 out of the last 12 games. Some games aren't pretty, like tonight's win against the Houston Rockets, but a win is a win.

"You've gotta continue to find a way," George said. "Not every game is going to be pretty."

The LA Clippers have a very big week next week. The team faces both the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets in a week that will likely determine the fate of the 2nd seed. Fortunately, they don't play another game until Monday.

