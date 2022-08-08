Paul George Plans to Retire With Clippers

While Paul George is under contract with the LA Clippers until 2024, with a player option for the 2024-25 season, recent history has shown long-term contracts to mean nothing other than guaranteed money. With superstar players frequently forcing their way to other teams, even at the beginning of long-term deals, long-term contracts no longer guarantee long-term partnerships.

Fortunately for the Clippers, having established an elite front office, coaching staff, and roster, which is all led by the NBA's wealthiest owner, there is little concern surrounding their two superstars. Adding to that level of assurance recently, Paul George announced during a Twitch stream that he plans to finish his career with the Clippers:

Considering both he and Kawhi Leonard grew up in Southern California, and still have family in the area, something would have to go drastically wrong for either player to want out. As previously mentioned, the organization is currently elite from top to bottom, and while that has yet to produce a championship, the pieces are certainly in place.

With the Clippers set to open their new arena in 2024, the season both Leonard and George have a player option for, retaining both players beyond their current contract projects to be a major priority. While the landscape of the NBA will almost certainly change between now and then, the Clippers should have an opportunity to enter their new home with their two superstars still leading the way.

