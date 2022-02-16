Skip to main content
Report: Paul George Potential Return Date Revealed

Report: Paul George Potential Return Date Revealed

Paul George may potentially return in March.

Paul George may potentially return in March.

The LA Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded for the majority of the season, and there's a chance they may finally get some real help.

According to Chris Haynes, there is a possibility that Paul George may return as soon as the 2nd week of March.

"Paul George, who has been sidelined for almost 2 months, is set to have an MRI on his right elbow on February 24th," Haynes said. "And if all is clean, sources told me they expect the star to go through approximately a two-week ramp-up period. If there are no setbacks, George could return as early as the second week of March."

Read More

George has been out of action since December 25, and a March return would be around a 3-month gap of not playing. With the way things stand, the LA Clippers are likely set to be in the play-in tournament at the end of this season, either in the 8th or 9th seed. If Paul George were to actually return, their chances of improving their standings could potentially drastically improve. 

The Clippers have been essentially waiting for months on this Paul George MRI to determine whether or not he could actually return to play. AllClippers spoke to sources on the team and they admitted that there's no real concrete answer to be given until after the All-Star break. Regardless, the Clippers could really use all the help they could get.

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry The 'Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade

USATSI_17615338_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Paul George Potential Return Date Revealed

46 seconds ago
620b4c94dc3e6.image
News

Nicolas Batum Says Klay Thompson Inspired His Quick Release Threes

9 hours ago
16315182
News

Nicolas Batum Reacts to Reaching 10,000 Career Points

9 hours ago
steph-curry-warriors-sad
News

Steph Curry Responds to Idea That He 'Ruined Basketball'

16 hours ago
USATSI_10913746_168390270_lowres
News

Ty Lue Admits He Trapped Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant in NBA Finals

Feb 15, 2022
fullsizeoutput_4355
News

Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry 'The Most Dangerous Player In The League'

Feb 15, 2022
giannis-bucks-offseason
News

Updated Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubtful vs. Trail Blazers

Feb 14, 2022
43WR2DKKPBDKNC3AUQ6BIHMSCE
News

Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Feb 14, 2022