Paul George Reacts to Clippers' 35-point Comeback

LA Clippers star Paul George shared his reaction to crazy comeback against Washington Wizards

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The LA Clippers just pulled off the second-largest comeback in NBA history, defeating the Washington Wizards after trailing by 35-points on the road. Perhaps equally as impressive as the overall comeback, was the flurry from Luke Kennard in the last 11 seconds. With the Clippers trailing by six points with 11 seconds remaining, Luke Kennard went on a personal 7-0 run to win the game in the final seconds.

The Clippers pulled off this comeback without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but PG shared his reaction to the win on Instagram. In an Instagram story post shortly after the game, George shared a picture of Luke Kennard with the caption, "Cool f***ing hand!" George, referencing Kennard's "Cool Hand Luke" nickname, was understandably fired up.

While it is unclear what the future holds for Paul George and his elbow injury, the Clippers have battled hard in his absence. Luke Kennard is a big reason why the team has stayed afloat in the Western Conference playoff picture. Kennard is shooting 43.6% from deep this season, and 44.1% since coming to the Clippers, which ranks 2nd in the NBA during that time. Only Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets has a higher three-point percentage the last two seasons than Luke Kennard.

The Clippers will look to keep this momentum going tomorrow when they head to Orlando to take on the NBA's worst team.

