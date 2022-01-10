Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to Klay Thompson Returning

Paul George showed some love to Klay Thompson.

January 9 was a day officially known as 'Klay Day.'

Players around the entire league showed love to Klay Thompson as he returned to his first NBA game since 2019. To put that into perspective, the last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, Kawhi Leonard was still a Toronto Raptor, James Harden and Chris Paul were still Rockets, and Paul George was still on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of the players who showed love to Klay was known other than the Clippers' own Paul George.

"Welcome back my brotha," Paul George said on Instagram.

Klay Thompson's return was an exciting one for the NBA, but a successful one for the Golden State Warriors. The team defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Klay's return, and he looked good doing it at the same time.

Thompson put up a stat line of: 17 points, 3 rebounds, on 18 shots, and in 20 minutes. Some of those baskets included a monster dunk, and a few threes as well.

The Clippers won't have to deal with Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors until February 14. While it was great for the Warriors to get their Splash Bro back, the Clippers are hoping to get their own big guns back by that time. Until then, congratulations to Klay Thompson for returning from an incredibly grueling set of injuries.

