Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry may miss Thursday's game against New Orleans Pelicans

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry may miss Thursday's game against New Orleans Pelicans

In Wednesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered what looked like a quad contusion. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that was indeed the case, and said the team will consider resting Steph for Thursday's back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.

When asked if Curry may miss Thursday's game against NOLA, coach Kerr said, "Ya, there's a chance. He got a pretty good quad contusion, and those generally get worse overnight, and with a flight and everything. There's a chance he won't play tomorrow."

Steph was also asked about his injury, and said, "Ya, that sucked. The way it feels right now, I'm not optimistic [that I'll play tomorrow], but we'll see." When asked if this is something that will linger, Curry said, "No, I hope not. The body feeds off the mind, so I hope not."

Read More

It has been well documented, but Steph Curry is amidst the worst shooting stretch of his career, putting up another poor shooting night against the Dallas Mavericks. In the loss, Curry scored just 14 points on 5/24 from the field. Golden State has been able to win some games with Curry shooting poorly, but that was not the case in this one.

The Warriors will now travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, in a game where they likely will not have Steph Curry.

Nikola Jokic Calls Steph Curry Most Impressive Player in NBA

Kevin Durant Reacts to Nets Losing to Shorthanded Clippers

Anthony Edwards Says Timberwolves Wanted to Beat Clippers For Patrick Beverley

1363007012.0
News

Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

41 seconds ago
90
News

Kyrie Irving Reacts to Finally Playing Again

19 minutes ago
reggie_666pnn6l6ap012glo5zhs62it
News

Reggie Jackson Gives Update on Paul George's Injury

1 hour ago
USATSI_16303594_168390270_lowres
News

Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Javale McGee, and Landry Shamet Out for Suns Against Clippers

1 hour ago
190530-stephen-curry-20178-win-ew-156p
News

Kevin Garnett Calls Steph Curry 'The Michael Jordan' of This Era

6 hours ago
USATSI_15486919_168390270_lowres
News

John Collins Expected to Join Hawks for Lakers and Clippers Games

7 hours ago
0f492168-untitled-design-1
News

Patrick Beverley Comments on Relationship With LeBron James

Jan 4, 2022
nqpu6jqyuhwanxbiq6cx
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Steph Curry's Slump

Jan 4, 2022