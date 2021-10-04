Paul George Reveals Biggest Regret From 2020-21 Season

There's one moment Paul George wishes he could relive last year during the 2020-21 NBA season. It's the same moment that every Clipper fan wishes they could have back - when Kawhi Leonard got hurt during Game 4 against the Utah Jazz.

Paul George wished he could "relive" Game 4 against the Utah Jazz and figure out a way to get Kawhi Leonard out of the game before he tore his ACL.

"Can't change the past," Paul George said during practice. "Injuries happen."

If there's a silver lining to the situation that Paul George and the Clipper saw, it's that the team saw what they were truly made of.

"It allowed us to see what was there," George said. "It gave us the spark we needed."

Despite the silver lining, the Clippers and all of their fans would rather have Kawhi Leonard back over anything else. Especially considering the fact that Game 4 was a situation where the Clippers were up 29 points, and ultimately ended up blowing out the Utah Jazz by 14 points. The entire scenario seemed so preventable, and it seems clear that Paul George has a ton of regret over it.

The only thing the Clippers can do now is press on and move forward. Kawhi Leonard may be ahead of his rehab schedule, but the team will be without him for at least another six months.

