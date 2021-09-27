September 27, 2021
Serge Ibaka Provides Update on Back Injury

LA Clippers big man Serge Ibaka provided on update on his back injury
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring big in free agency and signing Serge Ibaka to replace Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers did not get to experience much of what the 12-year veteran brings to the table. Just 39 games into the season, Ibaka suffered a back injury that essentially ended his season entirely. He attempted to make a comeback in the team's final two regular season games, but only made two appearances in the playoffs before being shut down indefinitely.

Ibaka's injury quickly became one of the season's biggest mysteries, as the team was very quiet about his progression. Until recently, there was very little information on Ibaka's injury status; however, at Monday afternoon's media day session, Serge provided an update.

When asked how his back was doing, Serge said, "I'm doing good. I've been working over the summer, close to being 100 percent, so so far, so good." While he was unable to provide a timetable, saying he is just taking it "day by day," it is certainly encouraging to hear that he feels close to 100%.

Understandably, not being able to play basketball has been tough on Ibaka mentally; however, he has found ways to keep his spirits up while sidelined. When asked about some of his off-court passions, Ibaka said that "Mentally it can be hard. But because I was doing a lot of things off the court, like music, my cooking show, it really helped me to stay easy in my mind."

While Serge has found peace in his passions off the court, his primary focus is finishing what he he started with the Clippers. When asked about why he decided to return to the team, Serge said, "I feel like I have unfinished business here, and I want to show the Clippers fans what Serge Ibaka was looking for, what they want to see."

While it is unclear whether Ibaka will be available by the start of the season, he is seemingly feeling better and is extremely motivated to start helping his team win games again.

Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) moves to the basket past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
