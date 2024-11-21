Paul George's Ex-Teammate Shares Harsh Truth on Philadelphia 76ers
When the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George, no one expected the team to have the worst record in the NBA after 14 games. Unfortunately for Philly fans, that moment is here, and analysts around the league are speaking about the consequences.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, former Clippers star and Paul George's former teammate Lou Williams touched on the team's horrible start. Williams believes that the team may start looking at the coaching staff when it comes to who to punish.
"These days, when it's bad, it's bad," Williams said. "We're not going to give you a whole season to figure this thing out. It's a numbers game. Unfortunately, you're going to look at salaries, you're going to look at what you just paid Maxey, you're going to look at what Joel Embiid is getting, you're going to look at what Paul George is getting. You're going to take a look at that salary cap, so who is going to be the odd man out when you want to make a change? It's going to be a head coach."
Even though Williams believes 76ers coach Nick Nurse will be on the hot seat, he believes that firing Nurse would be a premature decision. In fact, Williams still believes that Nurse is the right coach for the job.
"I think it's premature, I think Nick Nurse is a great quality coach," Williams said. "I actually think he's the right coach for the job, but something's not working. When these things happen, they always look at the top first."
Even if the Philadelphia 76ers fire head coach Nick Nurse, there aren't many championship-level head coaches sitting around the league. However, when a team has tuned out a coach, then it's hard to recover. The perfect example would be to look at how the Lakers are performing before and after Darvin Ham.
