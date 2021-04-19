Paul George Says Anthony Edwards has "Possibly Superstar" Pontential
LA Clippers forward Paul George gave some high praise for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rookie of the Year candidate, Anthony Edwards.
After the Clippers trounced the Wolves on Sunday night by a score of 124-105, I asked George what sort of player he envisions the young guard becoming.
It’s a huge nod coming from an elite talent like George, who should be the type of player Edwards models his game after, given his athleticism and skillset.
While George sees the potential, Edwards still has a long way to go to realize it. The 19-year-old is putting up decent counting stats (18.1 points per game in 31.3 minutes per game), but his efficiency leaves a lot to be desired. He’s shooting just 39.7% from the field and 32% from three. It doesn’t help that he played a chunk of his rookie year without Karl-Anthony Towns, who takes defensive pressure off of him and allows him to get cleaner looks. Still, no rookie has won the Rookie of the Year award while shooting under 40% from the field since Jason Kidd back in 1995.
It takes talent to know talent, so George’s evaluation of Edwards is as good as anyone’s. Only time will tell if his premonitions prove to be accurate.
