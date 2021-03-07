Paul George on the All-Star game: "I personally didn't agree with the game but it is what it is."

The NBA is going through with the All-Star game today, and most players don't seem too thrilled about it. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were pulled last second from the game for what seemed to be COVID-19 related, and that only put fuel to the fire.

Paul George was asked about playing in the All-Star game during his press conference, and he still isn't too excited about it himself.

"We have situations like we're dealing with today," George said. "It's an unfortunate time in the world where our health and safety should be at the front of the helm. I personally didn't agree with the game but it is what it is."

This isn't the first time Paul George spoke out against being in the All-Star game. When asked about playing in the game a couple of weeks ago, George kept the same tone.

“I’m not a fan of it,” George said. “With everything that’s going on, I think it’s just [not] smart. No other league has done it. We have an amazing league, I’m not discrediting that. I don’t think, in the middle of a pandemic, it’s something that needs to be had.”

Most players have publicly stated that they didn't care for the All-Star game this year, and many players illustrated that in their All-Star game media sessions. Kyrie Irving didn't even have a media session, and Kawhi Leonard looked as disinterested as humanly possible.

Regardless of how players feel, the game is happening. What remains to be seen, is how the product on the court will look, when everyone seems to be so disinterested.

