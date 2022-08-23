Skip to main content
Paul George Shares Birthday Message For Kobe Bryant

via @ygtrece / Instagram

LA Clippers star Paul George shared a message for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
  Author:
  Publish date:

It is Kobe Bryant's birthday, and players across the NBA have been sharing messages for an icon they looked up to. LA Clippers star Paul George has always called Kobe Bryant his favorite player, and that admiration only expanded once the two were able to form a relationship. George shared this message to his Instagram story for Kobe's birthday:

IMG_6556

George has looked up to Bryant since he was a young kid, and had the opportunity to train with Kobe once he reached the NBA. So much of Kobe's impact can be seen across the league today, with several players drawing from his skillset, mentality, and drive. Paul George is no exception, and the star wing always shoves love to his idol.

The basketball world will always miss Kobe Bryant, but as previously mentioned, his legacy and impact will live forever. Few people in NBA history have impacted the game like Kobe Bryant did, and the current generation of superstars would affirm that.

When Paul George first arrived to Los Angeles with the Clippers, he was honest about what his life as a young basketball fan looked like. While he supported the Clippers, George said he was equally as big of a Kobe fan. This was the case for so many young players. Even if their favorite team wasn't the Lakers, there was something about Kobe Bryant that drew fans to him. For Paul George, that is something he will always hold to.

