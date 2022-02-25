Paul George Shares High Praise For Frank Vogel

With some of his best years in the NBA coming with the Indiana Pacers, under head coach Frank Vogel, LA Clippers star Paul George will always have love for the current Lakers head coach. While Vogel has received a lot of blame this season for the poor play of his team, George had nothing but good things to say when asked about his former coach.

On the latest edition of Serge Ibaka's "How Hungry Are You?" YouTube series, Paul George was asked to choose between Doc Rivers and Frank Vogel. Having played for the two head coaches, George hardly hesitated before saying, "I gotta go with Frank."

George continued his answer, saying that "I grew up with Frank. I wouldn't be who I am or where I'm at without Frank." Crediting coach Vogel for much of his development as an NBA player, Paul George clearly still appreciates the years they spent together. Despite winning a championship with the Lakers just two seasons ago, Vogel has frequently received blame for the team's poor play this season. This criticism has come despite most analysts agreeing that roster construction is the real issue in Los Angeles.

Paul George is currently sidelined with a torn UCL; however, he is set to have an MRI on February 24th that will likely determine whether or not a return this season is possible. In the meantime, he and Serge Ibaka have provided fans with some quality content.

