Philadelphia 76ers Announce Signing of Paul George's Former Teammate
The Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest NBA free agency splash of the summer when they signed former LA Clippers forward Paul George to a maximum contract. While this move headlined the NBA offseason, it was not the only one Philadelphia made.
Also reaching free agency/extension agreements with Tyrese Maxey, Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre, Kenyon Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Reggie Jackson, Philadelphia had a busy transaction period.
Announcing the Jackson signing on Tuesday, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said in a statement shared by the team, “Reggie is a playoff-tested veteran who brings leadership and experience to our backcourt. He’s been a dynamic offensive player throughout his 13 seasons in the league.”
Jackson is close friends with new 76ers star Paul George, and the two played together for four seasons with the Clippers, helping lead the franchise to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021. This was arguably the peak of Jackson's NBA career, averaging 17.8 PPG for LA in that run, often stepping up as a secondary scoring option in the injury absence of Kawhi Leonard.
Now reunited with George in Philadelphia, Jackson will serve as a depth guard for the 76ers after playing all 82 games for the Denver Nuggets last season. Jackson won a championship with Denver in 2023, but was not in their playoff rotation.
