Photo: Paul George Seen at San Diego Padres Game

As the NBA world awaits the start of a new season, MLB is in the middle of their postseason push. The San Diego Padres are one of the teams looking to lock up a playoff spot in the next few weeks, and have gotten support from both stars from the LA Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard attended a Padres game at the beginning of August, and on Friday night, his co-star Paul George was also at Petco Park for the Padres game. San Diego's CEO Erik Greupne shared a picture with George, complimenting the star forward's character, and thanking him for the support:

George was sporting a customized City Connect Padres uniform with his name and number. There was some uncharacteristic rain in Southern California that put the Padres and Dodgers game in jeopardy, but the two sides were ultimately able to begin play.

The Dodgers have a significant lead over the Padres in the NL West, so the significance of these games is primarily felt in the NL Wild Card chase that San Diego is in the middle of. With teams like the Milwaukee Brewers in pursuit of that final Wild Card spot, the Padres must continue winning games if they seek to solidify a place in the postseason.

While San Diego plays out their schedule, they will have the support of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

