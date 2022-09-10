Skip to main content
Photo: Paul George Seen at San Diego Padres Game

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: Paul George Seen at San Diego Padres Game

LA Clippers star Paul George enjoyed some baseball on Friday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As the NBA world awaits the start of a new season, MLB is in the middle of their postseason push. The San Diego Padres are one of the teams looking to lock up a playoff spot in the next few weeks, and have gotten support from both stars from the LA Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard attended a Padres game at the beginning of August, and on Friday night, his co-star Paul George was also at Petco Park for the Padres game. San Diego's CEO Erik Greupne shared a picture with George, complimenting the star forward's character, and thanking him for the support:

George was sporting a customized City Connect Padres uniform with his name and number. There was some uncharacteristic rain in Southern California that put the Padres and Dodgers game in jeopardy, but the two sides were ultimately able to begin play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers have a significant lead over the Padres in the NL West, so the significance of these games is primarily felt in the NL Wild Card chase that San Diego is in the middle of. With teams like the Milwaukee Brewers in pursuit of that final Wild Card spot, the Padres must continue winning games if they seek to solidify a place in the postseason.

While San Diego plays out their schedule, they will have the support of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play in Season Opener

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James

Paul George Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow NBA Players

USATSI_18149989_168390270_lowres
News

Exclusive: Former NBA Star Ranks Kawhi Leonard Top-3 California Player Ever

By Joey Linn
hi-res-159007632_crop_north
News

Exclusive: Matt Barnes Reveals Difference Between Lakers and Clippers

By Joey Linn
hi-res-65f0cbd3b5e9eae13025ee4279474a9a_crop_north
News

Patrick Beverley Says He Enjoys Lakers More Than Clippers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_13837992_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Difference Between Clippers and Lakers

By Joey Linn
lakers-clippers-july-brian-rothmuller-icon-sportswire-getty
News

Former Lakers Champion Takes Shot at Clippers

By Joey Linn
1194391072
News

Clippers Veteran Speaks on John Wall's Offseason Work

By Joey Linn
AP21033845630785
News

Video: New Kawhi Leonard Practice Footage Revealed

By Joey Linn
Screen Shot 2022-07-02 at 5.01.39 PM
News

Video: Paul George Trains With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

By Joey Linn