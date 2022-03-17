Reggie Jackson Blasts Official for Ending of Raptors vs Clippers

In the simplest terms possible, the LA Clippers were not happy with the officiating in their game against the Toronto Raptors. Reggie Jackson, who is usually the happiest person after games, made sure to let people know it.

Jackson only spoke for 3 minutes and 45 seconds during his postgame, when he usually talks for well over. He only wanted to speak about one topic too, NBA official Natalie Sago. When reporters wanted to speak about the game, Jackson only wanted to talk about Sago's officiating.

"Their best player made it difficult on us tonight," Reggie Jackson said. "Nat was great. Natalie played amazing. That was difficult for us. We had to keep our hands back, keep people off the glass, and they just kept coming. So hats off to her, and hats off to them."

For back-to-back games, the Clippers have had controversial calls that ultimately affected the outcome of their chances at winning. Against the Cavaliers, Caris LeVert clearly fouled Amir Coffey during a transition play that should have given the Clippers free throws to win the game. The very next game, Terance Mann barely makes contact with Fred VanVleet to give the Raptors free throws, on what should have been a turnover. The Clippers had their chances to win both games despite the officiating, but the team has been outspokenly upset regardless.

The most ironic thing about it all is that in both situations, the NBA's Last 2 Minute report ruled both the non-call and the call as correct officiating. A comment that will only make an upset Clipper team, even more unhappy.

